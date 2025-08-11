Switzerland's most scenic train journeys: A list 

Switzerland 's landscapes are perhaps the most beautiful in the world, which are best experienced on a mountain train journey. These trains cross valleys, peaks, and even villages, offering a view like no other. For those looking for some adventure, Swiss mountain trains are an experience to remember, and here's what makes the journey so special.

Scenic ride The Glacier Express experience The Glacier Express is one of the slowest express trains in the world and takes you on a scenic ride from Zermatt to St. Moritz. The journey spans around 291 kilometers and takes some eight hours. The passengers can enjoy panoramic views through large windows as they pass through 91 tunnels and over 291 bridges. The train also offers comfortable seating and dining options.

Alpine views Bernina Express highlights The Bernina Express connects the Swiss town of Chur with Italy's Tirano, passing through some of the most spectacular alpine views on its way. The train crosses the famous Landwasser Viaduct and climbs above 2,253 meters at Ospizio Bernina before descending into Italy. The journey lasts about four hours, giving passengers stunning views of glaciers, lakes, and mountains.

Diverse landscapes GoldenPass Line adventure The GoldenPass Line takes travelers from Lucerne to Montreux via Interlaken, displaying diverse landscapes along the way. From Lucerne to Interlaken, the journey takes you through the stunning Swiss countryside. The whole route comprises three different railway lines- Luzern-Interlaken Express, Interlaken-Zweisimmen Railway Line (BLS), and Montreux-Oberland Bernois Railway (MOB). Passengers can witness beautiful lakeside views near Lake Geneva, and lush green meadows during the journey.