In brief Simplifying... In brief Rajasthan's vintage train journeys offer a unique blend of royal, historical, and culinary experiences.

The Palace on Wheels, an eight-day tour, takes you through key destinations like Jaipur and Udaipur, with each carriage reflecting a princely state's style.

Shorter routes delve into the region's heritage, while desert safari trains offer a glimpse of Thar Desert life.

These journeys also serve traditional Rajasthani cuisine, letting travelers taste the region's rich cultural heritage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this travel guide

Embark on Rajasthan's timeless train journeys

By Anujj Trehaan 01:32 pm Jun 20, 202401:32 pm

What's the story Rajasthan, in northern India, is celebrated for its deep history and vibrant culture. Its vintage train journeys are a unique highlight, offering a peek into the past. Travelers can experience the luxury of bygone eras while moving through deserts, mountains, and ancient cities. These trains showcase the state's majestic landscapes and historic sites, making for an unforgettable exploration.

Royal rails

Palace on Wheels: A regal experience

The Palace on Wheels is perhaps the most famous vintage train journey in Rajasthan. It offers an eight-day tour covering key destinations like Jaipur, Udaipur, Jaisalmer, and Ranthambore National Park. Each carriage is decorated in the style of one of Rajasthan's princely states, providing an immersive royal experience. The journey includes guided tours at each stop, allowing passengers to explore palaces, forts, and wildlife.

Time travel

Heritage on tracks: Discover history

For those keen on exploring Rajasthan's history, various shorter vintage train routes offer a deep dive into the region's heritage. Lasting a day or two, these journeys include stops at lesser-known forts and heritage sites not featured in longer tours. Ideal for travelers with limited time, they provide a chance to experience historic train travel through picturesque landscapes.

Desert explorer

Desert safari on rails: Adventure awaits

Another unique offering is the desert safari train journeys that take passengers into the heart of Rajasthan's Thar Desert. This journey provides an opportunity to witness desert life up close - from camels wandering in vast sand dunes to starlit skies at night. Stops typically include desert towns where travelers can enjoy local music performances and visit traditional markets.

Flavorful journey

Culinary expeditions by train: Taste of tradition

While not exclusively focused on food, many of these vintage train journeys incorporate regional cuisine as a core part of the experience. Passengers are treated to a variety of traditional Rajasthani dishes prepared by skilled chefs on board. This culinary expedition allows travelers not only to see but also taste their way through Rajasthan's rich cultural heritage.