How to wear pastels like a celebrity

Pastel shades have become a staple in the world of fashion , giving a soft and subtle alternative to bold colors. Celebrities are always the first ones to show us the way to wear these hues in our day-to-day lives. From red carpet events to casual outings, pastel colors are seen elevating the style quotient of many celebs. Here's how they wear pastels.

Movie influence 'La La Land' inspired pastels The movie La La Land highlighted a colorful use of pastels which took fashion lovers around the world by storm. The movie's costumes had pastel blues, pinks, and yellows which gave a dreamy feel to every frame. Using this movie as an inspiration, you can bring in similar shades to your outfits for an elegant and timeless look.

Celebrity style Taylor Swift's pastel palette Taylor Swift is a pastel lover, and we all know that! From her music videos to public appearances, she is mostly seen in pastels. Light pinks, baby blues, mint greens, etc., make her fair complexion look even fairer. By following her footsteps, you can fill your wardrobe with the delicate shades and look all classy and charming.

Fashion shows Runway trends highlighting pastels Fashion shows often put pastels in the spotlight as part of their seasonal collections. Designers such as Chanel and Dior have been seen toying with these shades on the runway, proving their versatility in both formal and casual wear. Keeping an eye on these trends can help you find ideas on how to incorporate pastels into your own wardrobe.