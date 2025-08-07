LOADING...
How to wear pastels like a celebrity
Follow this guide

By Simran Jeet
Aug 07, 2025
06:22 pm
What's the story

Pastel shades have become a staple in the world of fashion, giving a soft and subtle alternative to bold colors. Celebrities are always the first ones to show us the way to wear these hues in our day-to-day lives. From red carpet events to casual outings, pastel colors are seen elevating the style quotient of many celebs. Here's how they wear pastels.

Movie influence

'La La Land' inspired pastels

The movie La La Land highlighted a colorful use of pastels which took fashion lovers around the world by storm. The movie's costumes had pastel blues, pinks, and yellows which gave a dreamy feel to every frame. Using this movie as an inspiration, you can bring in similar shades to your outfits for an elegant and timeless look.

Celebrity style

Taylor Swift's pastel palette

Taylor Swift is a pastel lover, and we all know that! From her music videos to public appearances, she is mostly seen in pastels. Light pinks, baby blues, mint greens, etc., make her fair complexion look even fairer. By following her footsteps, you can fill your wardrobe with the delicate shades and look all classy and charming.

Fashion shows

Runway trends highlighting pastels

Fashion shows often put pastels in the spotlight as part of their seasonal collections. Designers such as Chanel and Dior have been seen toying with these shades on the runway, proving their versatility in both formal and casual wear. Keeping an eye on these trends can help you find ideas on how to incorporate pastels into your own wardrobe.

Model influence

Street style inspiration from Gigi Hadid

Another celebrity who easily works pastels into her street style looks is Gigi Hadid. Frequently seen in pastel blazers or trousers with neutral accessories, she shows how to mix these soft shades with something bolder for a head-turning look. Following her example can give you a chic yet understated look for all occasions.