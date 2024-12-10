Summarize Simplifying... In short Lagom decor emphasizes functionality, natural light, neutral colors, and thoughtful greenery.

Choose purposeful, multifunctional furniture to maximize space and maintain a clean look.

Let in natural light for a calm atmosphere, use neutral colors for a spacious feel, and incorporate low-maintenance plants to add vitality without overwhelming the space.

Embrace the calm of lagom decor: A guide

By Anujj Trehaan 02:47 pm Dec 10, 2024

What's the story Lagom, a Swedish philosophy meaning "just the right amount," is the art of balanced living and decorating. This lifestyle is all about embracing simplicity, functionality, and harmony in our homes. By incorporating lagom, you can create spaces that are not only beautiful but also practical. These spaces radiate a sense of calm and contentment.

Choose function over form

In lagom decor, functionality is key. Choose furniture and items that have a purpose, not just decorations. Multifunctional furniture like sofa beds or tables with storage are great choices. They help keep clutter to a minimum. This way, you make the most of your space, keep things tidy, and maintain that clean lagom look.

Let natural light in

Natural light is key to achieving the calm and peaceful atmosphere that defines lagom decor. Make sure your windows are free from heavy curtains or cluttering decorations. Opt for light fabrics or blinds that let the sunlight stream in softly. This will not only illuminate your space but also contribute to the open, airy feel that is fundamental to establishing balance and harmony at home.

Embrace neutral colors

The color palette of your home plays a crucial role in setting the overall mood. For an authentic lagom-inspired decor, choose neutral colors such as whites, beiges, soft grays, and pastels. These colors create a calming and spacious atmosphere. They also serve as a versatile canvas for incorporating personal touches through textiles or small decorative items without overwhelming the senses.

Incorporate greenery thoughtfully

Plants are not just pretty; they clean the air and add vitality to your space. Instead of going overboard, follow lagom's lead: choose low-maintenance plants that complement, not overwhelm, your space. A few carefully selected greens can bring life and color without adding stress. Remember, the aim is to create a balanced, peaceful space where everything serves a purpose.