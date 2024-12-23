Summarize Simplifying... In short Embark on a 5-day journey through Kerala, starting in the culturally rich city of Kochi, before heading to the tea gardens of Munnar.

Experience a wildlife safari in Thekkady, cruise the backwaters in Alleppey, and finally unwind on the beaches of Kovalam.

Experience a wildlife safari in Thekkady, cruise the backwaters in Alleppey, and finally unwind on the beaches of Kovalam.

This itinerary offers a blend of history, nature, and relaxation, with opportunities to witness local life, taste fresh Keralan cuisine, and explore the region's natural beauty.

Enchanting Kerala: A 5-day cultural and natural itinerary

By Anujj Trehaan 02:58 pm Dec 23, 202402:58 pm

What's the story Kerala, located on India's Malabar Coast, features a 600-kilometer Arabian Sea shoreline. It's known for palm-lined beaches, backwaters, canals, and the Western Ghats' spice and tea hills. This five-day itinerary takes travelers on a journey through Kerala's rich history, stunning natural beauty, and vibrant culture. It offers a perfect blend of experiences unique to this region.

Kochi

Day 1: Exploring Kochi

Start your trip in Kochi, a bustling city with a rich colonial history and a melting pot of cultures. Head to Fort Kochi to witness the iconic Chinese fishing nets and visit St. Francis Church, the oldest European church in India. Delve into Kerala's past at the Mattancherry Palace, and wrap up your day at Marine Drive for a serene sunset by the Arabian Sea.

Munnar

Day 2: Munnar's tea gardens

Head to Munnar on day two. It's a beautiful four-hour drive from Kochi. This hill station is famous for its vast tea plantations and refreshing cool climate. Visit the Tea Museum to understand the process of tea making and taste some freshly brewed teas. In the afternoon, go for a trek in the Eravikulam National Park. You can see the endangered Nilgiri Tahr and enjoy the breathtaking views.

Thekkady

Day 3: Wildlife safari in Thekkady

Day three will take you to Thekkady, a three-hour journey from Munnar, which is the gateway to Periyar National Park. Start your day with an early morning boat safari on Periyar Lake. This is your chance to spot elephants, deer, and maybe even tigers in their natural habitat. In the afternoon, you can visit spice plantations or watch a traditional Kathakali dance performance.

Alleppey

Day 4: Backwaters cruise in Alleppey

Travel to Alleppey (Alappuzha) next, only about four hours from Thekkady, known for its beautiful backwaters. Rent a houseboat for an overnight stay; it provides a glimpse into the unique local life along the canals. Relish fresh Keralan meals prepared onboard as you cruise through tranquil waterways surrounded by verdant landscapes.

Kovalam

Day 5: Relaxing at Kovalam beach

End your trip with a visit to Kovalam, approximately four hours from Alleppey, renowned for its crescent-shaped beaches fringed by coconut palms. Unwind on Lighthouse Beach or Hawah Beach; both are perfect spots for swimming and sunbathing. And, if you're interested in Ayurvedic treatments or yoga classes, Kovalam has many well-regarded centers.