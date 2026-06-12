Skipping is an amazing cardiovascular workout that gets your heart pumping

Skipping v/s climbing: The better workout for endurance

By Vinita Jain 09:03 am Jun 12, 202609:03 am

What's the story

Skipping and climbing are two popular activities that promise to improve endurance. Both exercises work different muscle groups and provide unique benefits. While skipping is a high-intensity cardio workout, climbing is more about strength and technique. Knowing the differences between these two can help you choose the right exercise for your endurance goals. Here's a look at how skipping and climbing boost endurance.