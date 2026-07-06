5 traditional Gujarati recipes you must try
What's the story
Gujarati breakfasts are famous for their delectable flavors and nutritious elements. These morning meals are not just delicious but also energizing, setting the perfect tone for the day. From traditional dishes to modern twists, these breakfasts guarantee a healthy start. Here are five energizing Gujarati breakfast recipes that are easy to make and packed with nutrients.
Dish 1
The classic dhokla delight
Dhokla is a steamed savory cake made from fermented rice and chickpea batter. This light snack is rich in protein and low in calories, making it an ideal breakfast option. The fermentation process increases the digestibility of the ingredients. Dhokla can be served with green chutney or sweet tamarind sauce for added flavor.
Dish 2
Poha: A quick rice flake fix
Poha is prepared from flattened rice cooked with turmeric, mustard seeds, and curry leaves. It is light on the stomach yet filling, making it a perfect choice for busy mornings. Adding peanuts gives an extra crunch and protein boost. Garnishing poha with fresh coriander leaves and lemon juice enhances its taste while providing vitamin C.
Dish 3
Upma: Semolina savory surprise
Upma is prepared by roasting semolina and cooking it with vegetables like carrots, peas, and beans. This dish is rich in fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full for longer. The addition of cashews or almonds gives healthy fats, which are good for heart health. Upma can be served hot with coconut chutney or pickles.
Dish 4
The nutritious thepla twist
Thepla is a spiced flatbread made from whole wheat flour mixed with fenugreek leaves, or methi, and yogurt or buttermilk for softness. This versatile bread can be eaten plain or stuffed with grated vegetables, like carrots or cabbage, for added nutrition. Theplas provide complex carbohydrates that release energy slowly throughout the morning.
Dish 5
Sabudana khichdi: Tapioca pearl treat
Sabudana khichdi is prepared from soaked tapioca pearls, cooked with potatoes, peanuts, and spices like cumin seeds and green chilies. This dish is commonly eaten during fasting days but makes an excellent breakfast option due to its high carbohydrate content, which provides instant energy without making you feel heavy afterward.