Simple wrist exercises for better movement and flexibility

Wrist flexibility is important for several activities, whether it be sports or daily tasks. Improving it can help you prevent injuries and improve your performance. Here are five exercises that can help improve wrist flexibility. These exercises are easy to do and can be included in your daily routine. They target different muscles and joints in the wrist, making it more flexible and functional.

Circular motion Wrist circles for flexibility Wrist circles are a simple exercise that can improve flexibility. Start by extending your arm straight out with your palm facing down. Slowly rotate your wrist in a circular motion, first clockwise, then counterclockwise. Do ten rotations in each direction for both wrists. This exercise loosens up the joints and increases blood flow, making the wrist more flexible.

Extensor stretch Stretching the wrist extensors To stretch the wrist extensors, extend one arm straight out with your palm facing up. Use the other hand to gently pull back on the fingers of the extended hand until you feel a stretch along the top of your forearm. Hold this position for 15 to 30 seconds before switching to the other arm. This stretch helps relieve tension and improves overall flexibility.

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Flexor stretch Flexor muscle stretch technique For this exercise, extend one arm forward with your palm facing downwards. Use your opposite hand to gently press down on the back of your hand until you feel a stretch along the underside of your forearm. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before switching arms. This technique targets flexor muscles, promoting better wrist mobility.

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Prayer stretch Prayer position stretch exercise The prayer position stretch is great for enhancing wrist flexibility. Start by placing both palms together in front of your chest as if in prayer. Slowly lower your hands towards your waist while keeping them pressed together until you feel a stretch in both wrists and forearms. Hold for 15 to 30 seconds before releasing.