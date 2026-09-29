New to Pilates? Try these 5 core-strengthening moves
What's the story
Pilates is a low-impact exercise that focuses on core strength, flexibility, and overall body awareness. For beginners, mastering certain moves can lay a solid foundation for further progress. These moves target the core muscles effectively, improving balance and posture over time. By practicing these exercises regularly, beginners can witness significant improvements in their core stability and strength. Here are five essential Pilates moves that can strengthen your core.
Drive 1
The Hundred
The Hundred is a classic Pilates move that activates the core from the get-go.
Lying on your back with legs raised at a 45-degree angle and arms by your sides, pump your arms up and down while holding your head and shoulders off the mat.
This exercise not only strengthens the abs but also improves circulation with its rhythmic breathing pattern.
Drive 2
Roll up
The Roll Up is a great way to work your entire abdominal area while improving flexibility.
Start by lying flat with legs extended and arms overhead.
Slowly roll up one vertebra at a time into a seated position, reaching towards your toes.
This move emphasizes controlled movement and requires engagement of both upper and lower abs.
Drive 3
Single leg circles
Single Leg Circles target the lower abs and hip stability.
Lie on your back with one leg extended toward the ceiling, while the other remains flat on the mat.
Draw small circles with the raised leg without moving the pelvis or lower back.
This exercise enhances coordination and strengthens the deep core muscles.
Drive 4
Plank
The Plank is a full-body exercise that focuses on the core.
Start in a push-up position, with elbows directly under shoulders, keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels.
Hold this position while engaging your abs to prevent sagging or arching of the back.
The Plank builds endurance in both the abs and surrounding muscles.
Drive 5
Saw
The Saw works on rotational movements of the spine while strengthening obliques.
Sit up tall with legs extended wider than hip-width apart.
Extend arms out to the sides at shoulder height.
Twist your torso to reach one hand toward the opposite foot, then return to center.
Alternate sides without losing height in your spine.