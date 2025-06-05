How to create relaxing bath bombs at home
Creating your own bath bombs is fun and lets you customize your experience.
By adding calendula oil, which has anti-inflammatory, antifungal, and antibacterial properties, you can enjoy a relaxing aroma and some skin-loving benefits.
This article teaches you how to make bath bombs with calendula oil, derived from beautiful marigold flowers.
Ingredients
Selecting quality ingredients
A good bath bomb requires baking soda, citric acid, and Epsom salt.
For extra benefits, choose a high-quality calendula oil. Look for organic or cold-pressed versions, as these preserve the plant's beneficial properties most effectively.
Adding one percent to two percent calendula oil provides a gentle aroma without overpowering any additional fragrances you might incorporate.
Mixing
Crafting the perfect blend
Getting the right consistency is key to making perfect bath bombs.
After sifting and mixing your dry ingredients well, slowly drizzle in calendula oil while stirring constantly. This helps to evenly distribute the oil and prevent clumping.
If you're adding essential oils or colors, include them with the calendula oil to ensure everything blends together smoothly.
Molding
Molding your bath bombs
Once your mixture is the consistency of damp sand and holds together when squeezed, you're ready to mold!
You don't need fancy bath bomb molds - you can use anything you have on hand, like muffin tins or ice cube trays.
The key is to press the mixture FIRMLY into the molds. This way, your bath bombs will hold their shape as they dry.
Storage
Drying and storage tips
Proper drying and storage are key to preserving the quality of your bath bombs.
Allow them to dry for at least 24 hours in a cool, dry place, away from direct sunlight before removing them from the molds.
Store your bath bombs in an airtight container until ready to use. This will prevent moisture from sapping their fizziness and help maintain the fragrance.
Usage
Enjoying your bath bombs
To experience the full benefits of your homemade calendula-infused bath bomb, simply drop one into a tub of warm running water as you prepare for a relaxing bath.
The combination of Epsom salt and calendula oil is perfect for alleviating tired muscles and moisturizing the skin.
Its anti-inflammatory properties are excellent for soothing skin irritations, ensuring your bathing experience is not only relaxing but also beneficial for your skin's health.