Try these exercises for better posture
What's the story
Keeping your intervertebral discs healthy is key to maintaining a stable and flexible spine.
These discs serve as shock absorbers between your spine's vertebrae, and ensuring their well-being can help avoid back pain and associated problems.
This article provides a list of five exercises that specifically target spinal strengthening, postural improvement, and overall disc health.
Yoga
Gentle yoga poses for flexibility
Yoga is well-known for increasing flexibility, decreasing stress, and strengthening the whole body.
Particular poses such as the Cat-Cow stretch facilitate movement in the spine, which is crucial for disc health as it allows the exchange of fluids, nourishing the discs and maintaining their health.
Even dedicating 20 minutes a day to yoga can make a huge difference to your spinal health.
Core strength
Core strengthening exercises
A strong core acts as a natural brace for the spine, reducing the load on your intervertebral discs.
Exercises that engage multiple core muscles simultaneously, such as planks or leg raises, are particularly beneficial. These exercises do not place undue pressure on the spine.
By incorporating these exercises into your routine three times a week, you can significantly improve your core strength and support your spine.
Aquatics
Aquatic therapy movements
Water provides natural resistance for a challenging workout while significantly reducing impact on the joints and discs.
Simple water-based exercises, such as swimming or water aerobics, can greatly improve muscle strength around the spine, promoting healthier discs.
Plus, the buoyancy of water allows for a greater range of motion, improving flexibility and joint mobility.
Stabilization
Dynamic lumbar stabilization drills
Dynamic lumbar stabilization exercises are designed to teach you how to maintain proper spinal alignment during movement.
These exercises are important because they train your body to automatically hold your spine in a neutral position, which is key to protecting your intervertebral discs during daily activities.
Your physical therapist will likely prescribe a specific set of stabilization exercises tailored to your needs, ensuring maximum protection and support for your spine.
Walking
Regular walking routine
Walking is a highly underrated exercise. It greatly enhances cardiovascular health and gently strengthens the muscles that support the spine.
By simply committing to a daily 30-minute walk, you can maintain good posture, increase spinal stability, and ensure that your intervertebral discs are well-hydrated.
This is because walking boosts circulation, which is crucial for the overall health of your spine.