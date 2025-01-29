Exercises to enhance wrist recovery and function
What's the story
Wrist function is vital for everyday tasks like typing and lifting objects.
This article presents five effective exercises designed to improve wrist mobility, strength, and flexibility.
Focused on enhancing range of motion and rebuilding strength, these exercises are crucial for restoring wrist function.
Always perform within your comfort zone and seek professional guidance for personalized support.
Flex-extend
Gentle wrist flexion and extension
Begin by sitting comfortably with your forearm resting on a table, palm facing down.
Slowly and gently bend your wrist downwards as far as you can without pain, and then move it upwards.
Perform this exercise slowly 10 times.
This simple movement helps to improve flexibility and decrease stiffness in the wrist.
Thumb mobility
Thumb stretch
To perform this stretch, extend your affected arm out in front of you with your palm facing upward.
Take your opposite hand and gently pull back on the thumb of your extended hand.
Hold this position for 15-30 seconds before releasing it.
Repeat this stretch three times to increase range of motion and reduce discomfort in the forearm.
Grip power
Grip strengthening
By holding a soft stress ball or similar object, squeeze it tightly with the fingers and thumb of the broken hand.
Hold each squeeze for five seconds before slowly releasing it.
Try to do three sets of 10 squeezes every day.
This exercise is great for building strength back up in the muscles around the forearm.
Radial movement
Wrist radial deviation
Grasp a light weight with your palm facing down, resting your forearm on the edge of a table.
Keeping your forearm stationary, use only your wrist to perform radial deviation by raising the weight towards you, then lowering it.
Do 10 reps for three sets daily. This exercise strengthens the lateral wrist movements, targeting the area around the forearm.
Ulnar exercise
Wrist ulnar deviations
Like radial deviation, but now you flex your wrist down away from you while holding a light weight with palm facing down over an edge of a table so that only your wrist moves freely off the side.
Complete three sets of 10 repetitions daily, emphasizing the strengthening motion towards the ulnar side.
This exercise is crucial for complete wrist rehabilitation following injury recovery.