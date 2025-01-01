Summarize Simplifying... In short Shin splint recovery can be enhanced with five simple exercises.

By Simran Jeet 04:11 pm Jan 01, 202504:11 pm

What's the story Shin splints, a frequent problem for runners and athletes, can seriously disrupt performance and cause discomfort. This condition, marked by pain along the shinbone, typically stems from overuse or incorrect training methods. Luckily, targeted exercises can help you recover and prevent recurrence. This article details five effective exercises specifically aimed at strengthening the muscles around the shins, facilitating recovery and minimizing the risk of future injuries.

Toe curls

Toe curls for stronger feet

Toe curls strengthen the foot muscles that assist the lower leg and protect against shin splints. To do toe curls, sit down with your feet flat on a towel on the floor. Try to scrunch the towel toward you by using only your toes. Do three sets of 15 repetitions per foot. Not only does this exercise help with recovery, but it also improves foot grip and stability.

Heel drop

Heel drop for calf strength

The heel drop exercise specifically targets and strengthens the calf muscles, reducing strain on the shinbone by improving flexibility and strength. Stand on a raised surface with your heels hanging over the edge. Drop your heels down below the level of your toes, then raise them back up. Performing three sets of 12 reps daily will significantly improve calf strength and aid in shin splint recovery.

Shin stretch

The seated shin stretch

Stretching helps heal shin splints by improving flexibility and decreasing muscle tension. Sit with your legs extended, bend one knee, and rest that foot on the opposite knee. Apply gentle pressure on the bent knee to stretch the outer part of your shin. Hold for 15-30 seconds and repeat with the other leg.

Heel walks

Walking on heels exercise

Walking on heels fortifies not only the muscles around your shins but also those in your lower legs, offering enhanced support for daily motions that might otherwise strain and contribute to shin splints. Just raise your toes off the ground while ensuring your heels remain grounded, then proceed to walk forward for approximately 20 meters before taking a short break; do this four times.

Foot flexes

Resistance band foot flexes

To build stronger muscles around your shins, try resistance band exercises. Wrap it around a heavy object at floor level, sit facing away with legs extended, and position the band over your feet. Pull feet back against the band's resistance, then push them forward. Perform three sets of 10 reps daily to develop muscle strength and support shin splint recovery.