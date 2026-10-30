Love aloo tikki? Here's how to make it at home
What's the story
Aloo tikki, a popular Indian street food, can be a delicious breakfast option. This dish, made from spiced potatoes, is loved for its crispy exterior and soft interior. It can be easily prepared at home with simple ingredients. By adding fresh vegetables and spices, you can make it even tastier. Here's how you can enjoy aloo tikki as a breakfast delight.
Tip 1
Choosing the right potatoes
Selecting the right type of potatoes is key to getting the perfect texture for aloo tikki.
Go for starchy potatoes like Russet or Yukon Gold, as they mash easily and give a fluffy texture.
Make sure the potatoes are cooked well, but not overcooked, so that they hold their shape when you mash them.
This will give you a firm base to shape your tikkis.
Tip 2
Spicing it up
Spices are what make aloo tikki so delicious. Add cumin seeds, coriander powder, and garam masala for an aromatic flavor.
Green chilies and ginger can be added for an extra kick of heat. Do not forget to add salt according to taste.
Mixing these spices well into the potato mixture will ensure every bite is flavorful.
Tip 3
Shaping and cooking techniques
Shaping is key to getting the perfect aloo tikki. Make small patties from the potato mixture, making sure they are even in thickness for uniform cooking.
Shallow frying is the best way to get them crispy, without making them too oily.
Cook on medium flame so that they are golden brown from outside and soft from inside.
Tip 4
Serving suggestions
Aloo tikki can be served with a variety of accompaniments for added flavor and texture.
Pair them with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for tanginess, or yogurt for creaminess.
Sliced onions or cucumbers can add freshness to the meal, while giving a contrast to the spiced potatoes's warmth.