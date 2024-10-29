Summarize Simplifying... In short Revamp your tea or coffee corner by categorizing items into daily essentials, occasional, and rarely used, and then using vertical space for storage.

Invest in multi-functional storage solutions like magnetic strips for spoons and drawer organizers for teas.

Keep the decor minimalist with a maximum of three colors and regular maintenance to prevent clutter.

Enrich your tea/coffee corner with simplified decluttering

By Anujj Trehaan 12:45 pm Oct 29, 2024

What's the story A peaceful and tidy tea or coffee nook can turn your daily routine into a mini-retreat. Who wants to navigate a mess while trying to enjoy a cup of their favorite brew? This article gives you simple tips to declutter and beautify your tea or coffee corner, transforming it into a cozy haven for your morning or afternoon break.

Sorting

Start with sorting essentials

Begin by completely emptying your tea or coffee corner. Separate items into three categories: daily essentials like your favorite mug and tea bags, occasional items like special blends, and rarely used pieces like fancy teacups for guests. This will help you determine what truly needs to be in the space.

Verticality

Utilize vertical space wisely

The often forgotten vertical space is a small-space savior. Shelves installed above your coffee machine or kettle provide the perfect spot to keep jars of coffee, tea tins, and sugar containers off the counter but still conveniently accessible. Hanging hooks underneath cabinets for frequently used mugs is another smart way to save space while adding a cute, cafe-style touch to the area.

Storage

Invest in multi-functional storage solutions

Invest in storage solutions that pull double duty. A magnetic knife strip can also hold your metallic spoons and stirrers, clearing up drawer space. Drawer organizers are great for keeping different teas or coffees separated but still easy to grab. A rolling cart can be extra counter space when you need it and tucked out of sight when you don't.

Decor

Embrace minimalist decor

Keeping your tea or coffee corner minimalist is key. Stick to a maximum of three colors for visual cohesion. A small plant, such as a succulent, adds life without contributing to clutter. Keeping sugar or creamer in clear jars is functional and adds visual interest without overloading the space with decorative items. This way, the area stays welcoming and functional.

Maintenance

Regular maintenance is key

To keep your tea or coffee corner welcoming and functional, regular maintenance is key. Take five minutes at the end of each day to wipe down surfaces and tidy up. Do a quick check each week for any items that have strayed from their designated spots or to see if supplies need to be refilled. Being proactive this way stops clutter from building up in the first place.