Simple tricks to seal envelopes perfectly every time
What's the story
Sealing envelopes may look like a mundane task, but it is an art that can make your correspondence look professional and secure. Be it a personal letter or a business document, knowing the right techniques can make all the difference. Here are some practical tips and tricks to seal envelopes like a pro, ensuring your mail reaches its destination intact and on time.
Tip 1
Choose the right adhesive
Selecting the right adhesive is key to secure envelope sealing.
Most envelopes come with peel-and-stick flaps, which are convenient for quick sealing without additional materials.
However, if you want extra security, consider using glue sticks or double-sided tape. These options provide a stronger bond, especially for heavier contents or important documents that need extra protection during transit.
Tip 2
Fold carefully before sealing
Before sealing an envelope, make sure that the contents are folded neatly to avoid bulkiness.
A bulky envelope is more likely to get damaged or delayed in transit.
Make sure papers are aligned properly and don't stick out from the edges of the envelope.
This way, you can avoid unnecessary postage costs and ensure smooth handling by postal services.
Tip 3
Use sealing wax for added security
For those who want to add an extra layer of security and elegance to their envelopes, sealing wax is an excellent option.
Melted wax is applied on the flap and stamped with a seal or imprint, making it tamper-proof.
This method is especially useful for invitations or confidential documents where presentation and security are equally important.
Tip 4
Avoid moisture damage while sealing
Moisture damage is a risk while sealing envelopes, particularly in humid conditions or when using water-based adhesives like glue sticks.
To avoid this, make sure your hands are dry before handling adhesives.
Also, keep your workspace dry to avoid any accidental moisture exposure that could compromise the seal's integrity.
Tip 5
Check postage requirements post-sealing
After sealing an envelope, always check that it meets postage requirements before mailing it out.
Weigh it if necessary to avoid underpayment issues that could delay delivery or return it to you by postal services.
Make sure any additional charges for overweight items are accounted for at this stage rather than after sealing has been done already.