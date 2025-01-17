What's the story

Beancurd (aka tofu) holds a special place in the hearts (and bellies!) of vegans worldwide, Africa being no exception. Its versatility and nutritional benefits make it a perfect canvas for creativity.

In African vegan cuisine, beancurd isn't just a stand-in for meat; it's a star player that brings its own unique flavor and texture game.

This article explores the delicious world of beancurd innovation in African vegan dishes.