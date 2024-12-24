Essential credit cards for plant lovers
For plant enthusiasts in India, selecting the perfect credit card can significantly amplify the joy of nurturing their green companions. From buying seeds and tools to choosing beautiful plants for decoration, some credit cards provide rewards and benefits specifically curated for plant lovers. This article uncovers five credit cards that offer outstanding value with cashback, rewards points, and exclusive perks for individuals who love gardening and plants.
Maximize gardening rewards with HDFC Infinia
The HDFC Bank Infinia Credit Card shines with its high reward rate of 3.3%, skyrocketing to up to 33% on SmartBuy spends. While it comes with a joining and annual fee of ₹12,500 plus GST, the potential for racking up rewards makes it a worthwhile choice for big spenders in gardening hobbies. Unlimited airport lounge access adds a touch of luxury for green thumbs traveling to gardening events or workshops.
Cashback on gardening supplies with Axis Ace
The Axis Bank ACE Credit Card is a great deal with a low joining and annual fee of ₹499 plus taxes. It offers 2% cashback on bill payments and 4% on dining, which is perfect for utility bills for your home garden. The 1% cashback on all other spends is useful for regular purchases at nurseries or online plant shops. Its fuel surcharge waiver provides extra savings for garden lovers.
Easy approval with ICICI Instant Platinum
The ICICI Instant Platinum Card, offering no joining fee and a waived annual fee with regular usage, is perfect for those looking for guaranteed approval. You can earn reward points on shopping and dining, which can be redeemed to offset your gardening costs. This card is ideal for individuals seeking a low-cost credit card option to facilitate their gardening hobby, with added benefits like fuel surcharge waivers.
Online shopping perks with SBI Simply Click
The SBI Simply Click Credit Card is designed specifically for online shoppers, offering five times rewards points on digital platforms where garden supplies are frequently purchased. With a modest joining and annual fee of ₹499, this card amplifies the online shopping experience by offering benefits that effectively reduce gardening costs through statement credits or other redemption options.
Fuel rewards with IDFC FIRST Bank HPCL Power+
The IDFC First Bank HPCL Power+ Credit Card gives you four percent back on HPCL fuel and five percent on utilities and groceries for gardening. At ₹499 plus GST (waivable on spending ₹150,000) with up to four airport lounge accesses a year, it's a good deal for frequent flyers and garden lovers. Selecting the perfect card means matching rewards to your spending habits and comparing fees to benefits.