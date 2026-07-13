Bay leaf powder is made from dried bay leaves, which lend a subtle aroma to any dish

Herb powders every Indian kitchen should have

By Vinita Jain 01:47 pm Jul 13, 202601:47 pm

What's the story

Indian cuisine is famous for its diversity and the use of various spices and herbs. Among these, dried leaf powders are a staple in many kitchens, giving depth and flavor to dishes. These powders are not just flavorful but also come with several health benefits. Here are five essential dried leaf powders that can enhance your cooking and add a unique touch to your meals.