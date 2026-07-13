Herb powders every Indian kitchen should have
What's the story
Indian cuisine is famous for its diversity and the use of various spices and herbs. Among these, dried leaf powders are a staple in many kitchens, giving depth and flavor to dishes. These powders are not just flavorful but also come with several health benefits. Here are five essential dried leaf powders that can enhance your cooking and add a unique touch to your meals.
#1
Fenugreek powder: A bitter-sweet addition
Fenugreek powder is made from dried fenugreek leaves and is used widely in Indian cooking. It has a bitter-sweet taste that goes well with curries, dals, and pickles. Fenugreek is also known for its health benefits, including aiding digestion and controlling blood sugar levels. A pinch of fenugreek powder can add an interesting flavor to your dishes while giving you some health benefits.
#2
Curry leaves powder: A fragrant enhancer
Curry leaves powder is made from dried curry leaves, which are fragrant and flavorful. This powder is commonly used in South Indian cuisine to temper dals and rice dishes. It adds a distinct aroma and taste that elevates the overall flavor profile of the dish. Curry leaves are also rich in antioxidants and can help improve digestion.
#3
Bay leaf powder: A subtle aromatic touch
Bay leaf powder is made from dried bay leaves, which lend a subtle aroma to any dish. This powder is commonly used in biryanis, pulaos, and soups to lend depth without overpowering other flavors. Bay leaves are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and can help improve heart health when consumed regularly.
#4
Mint powder: A refreshing twist
Mint powder is made from dried mint leaves, which lend a refreshing twist to any dish. This powder can be added to raitas or salads or used as a garnish on curries for an extra burst of flavor. Mint has cooling properties that can help soothe the stomach after a heavy meal.
#5
Coriander leaf powder: Versatile flavor booster
Coriander leaf powder is made from dried coriander leaves, which are versatile in Indian cooking. It can be used in everything from spice blends to marinades, enhancing the flavor of any dish. Coriander is known for its anti-inflammatory properties and can help with digestion, making it a healthy addition to your kitchen.