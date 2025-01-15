Essential ingredients for authentic British scones
What's the story
Scones hold a special place in British hearts (and stomachs), traditionally accompanying a nice cup of tea.
Getting scones just right demands specific ingredients for that authentic British taste and texture.
This article reveals the secret ingredients behind real British scones, allowing fans to accurately replicate this beloved delicacy.
You'll be able to experience a piece of British history with every bite!
Flour
Flour: The foundation
All-purpose flour serves as the backbone of scone recipes, offering structure and tenderness.
For each cup of flour, incorporating a teaspoon of baking powder is key for achieving the desired rise.
This combination mimics the self-raising flour commonly used in the UK, making it a handy alternative for those in regions where it might be less accessible.
Butter
The importance of cold butter
Butter is what makes scones rich and flaky.
It needs to be cold and diced into small cubes, then rubbed into the flour until it resembles breadcrumbs.
This creates little pockets of fat within the dough that puff up with steam as they bake, resulting in that light, airy texture we all love in a good scone.
You will need roughly 150 grams of butter for an eight-serving batch.
Sugar
Sugar: A touch of sweetness
Traditional British scones are delicately sweet, and two tablespoons of sugar per batch hit the sweet spot.
Finely granulated caster sugar is the go-to choice, melting seamlessly into the dough.
This pinch of sugar amplifies the scones' flavor without tipping them into the too-sweet territory, preserving their signature taste and texture.
Dairy
Milk and cream: Moisture and richness
Milk and cream serve two purposes in scone making: they provide moisture and contribute to the dough's richness.
They also interact with the baking powder to aid in leavening the dough.
A ratio of 150ml milk to 50ml cream achieves a desirable balance, resulting in tender scones with a subtly crisp crust.
Add-ins
Optional: Raisins or currants
While classic scones are delicious on their own, adding raisins or currants introduces a contrasting sweetness and texture that many people enjoy.
Stirring in roughly half a cup of these dried fruits into the dough just before it is shaped will elevate the overall experience.
These additions, while not mandatory, are highly recommended for those who enjoy the extra burst of flavor they bring to the traditional scone.