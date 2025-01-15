What's the story

Arugula, known for its peppery taste, is a leafy green that is part of the cruciferous vegetable family.

This article explores the nutritional powerhouse and culinary versatility that is arugula, and why you should definitely incorporate it into your meals.

Packed with vitamins and minerals, arugula is not just a salad green but a superfood that can add a nutritional and tasty boost to your meals.