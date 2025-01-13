What's the story

Garam masala, a blend of ground spices, is a staple in Indian cuisine, renowned for its warm and robust flavors.

This versatile spice mix can turn everyday dishes into aromatic and flavorful culinary experiences.

Adding garam masala to comfort foods enhances the flavor profile while introducing an exotic twist to familiar meals.

Here are five creative ways to use garam masala in your kitchen to elevate your favorite comfort foods.