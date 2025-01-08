What's the story

The humble bhapa doi has come a long way from the clay ovens of Bengal to the gourmet menus of Michelin-starred restaurants worldwide.

This steamed yogurt dessert, with its creamy texture and subtle sweetness, holds within its folds a rich history of culinary traditions.

Rooted in the rustic kitchens of Bengal, bhapa doi has grown, modernized, yet stayed true to its cultural soul.