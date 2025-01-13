What's the story

The history of nankhatai, a beloved Indian biscuit, is as rich and layered as its flavor, tracing back to the 16th century.

Stemming from the Indian subcontinent, this sweet delicacy has, over centuries, journeyed far beyond its roots, warming hearts and hearths worldwide.

Crafted from humble ingredients—flour, ghee (clarified butter), sugar, and occasionally fragrant cardamom or nutmeg—nankhatai is cherished for its crumbly texture, melting tenderness, and delicate sweetness.