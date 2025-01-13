Harmonious heat: Cooking with Aleppo pepper
What's the story
Aleppo pepper, named after the city in Syria, is a moderately spicy and slightly fruity chili that has become increasingly popular in kitchens around the world.
This versatile spice can add depth and warmth to a variety of dishes without overwhelming them.
In this article, we explore five creative ways to incorporate Aleppo pepper into your cooking, enhancing flavors and bringing a touch of Syrian cuisine to your table.
Breakfast twist
Elevate your breakfast avocado toast
Elevate your morning routine with a dash of Aleppo pepper on your avocado toast.
The pepper's mild heat and tangy undertone complement the creamy avocado perfectly.
For added flavor, drizzle olive oil on top and finish with a pinch of sea salt.
This small change transforms your avocado toast into a gourmet experience with little effort.
Hummus heat
Spice up homemade hummus
Take your homemade hummus to the next level with a sprinkle of Aleppo pepper.
Stirring in one or two teaspoons won't make it spicy, but it will add a mild kick that pairs beautifully with the chickpeas and tahini, elevating the flavor and presentation.
Plus, this spice adds a pop of color to the dip, making it an even more appetizing choice for a healthy appetizer or snack.
Pasta perfection
Create a unique pasta sauce
Adding a dash of Aleppo pepper to your pasta sauce (tomato-based or creamy) adds a special warmth that's not too spicy.
This pepper enhances other flavors like garlic, basil, and oregano without overpowering them.
Start with half a teaspoon and add more if you like the heat.
Trust me, your dish will be the talk of the evening!
Veggie delight
Enhance vegetable roasts
Roasted vegetables reach a whole new level of delicious when tossed with Aleppo pepper before baking.
This spice's mild heat doesn't overwhelm; instead, it enhances the natural sweetness of carrots, potatoes, cauliflower, and whatever else you fancy.
Drizzle them in olive oil and dust generously with Aleppo pepper for a side dish that complements practically any main course.
Dressing zest
Upgrade your salad dressings
Take your salads to the next level by adding a dash of Aleppo pepper to your homemade dressings.
Its subtle fruitiness brings a layer of depth to vinaigrettes or creamy dressings.
Try this simple but flavorful vinaigrette: Whisk together olive oil, lemon juice, minced garlic, salt, black pepper, and one teaspoon of Aleppo pepper until emulsified.
Pour it over fresh greens and enjoy the instant upgrade.