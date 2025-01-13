What's the story

Aleppo pepper, named after the city in Syria, is a moderately spicy and slightly fruity chili that has become increasingly popular in kitchens around the world.

This versatile spice can add depth and warmth to a variety of dishes without overwhelming them.

In this article, we explore five creative ways to incorporate Aleppo pepper into your cooking, enhancing flavors and bringing a touch of Syrian cuisine to your table.