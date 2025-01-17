What's the story

Tiramisu is a beloved Italian dessert that has captured hearts (and tastebuds!) around the globe.

With its creamy, coffee-kissed layers and cocoa-dusted finish, it's no wonder this treat has become a dessert table staple.

Crafting a truly authentic tiramisu hinges on a few key ingredients. Each one contributes to the dessert's distinctive flavor profile.

In this article, we delve into the essential components needed to recreate traditional tiramisu at home.