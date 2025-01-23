Butternut squash is beloved for its sweet, nutty flavor and moist texture, earning it a place of honor in many chefs' hearts (and kitchens).

It's a staple in East African countries, where it's used in soups, stews, and side dishes.

Butternut squash is packed with vitamins A and C, so it's as healthy as it is tasty.

Its smooth texture melts into soups, creating a creamy base without any dairy.