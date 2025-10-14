Ayurvedic cooking 101: 5 turmeric varieties to try

Turmeric is a staple in Ayurvedic cooking, thanks to its health benefits and vibrant color. It is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. For those who want to explore the world of Ayurvedic cuisine, having the right turmeric is essential. Here are five essential turmeric varieties that can amp up your Ayurvedic cooking experience.

#1 Lakadong turmeric: A golden delight Lakadong turmeric is famous for its high curcumin content, which is the active compound in turmeric. Sourced from Meghalaya, India, this variety has a vibrant golden color and a strong aroma. It is commonly used in Ayurvedic recipes for its medicinal properties. Lakadong turmeric can be used in curries, rice dishes, or even as a natural dye for foods.

#2 Alleppey turmeric: The aromatic choice Alleppey turmeric, which is grown in Kerala, is famous for its rich aroma and bright color. It has a moderate curcumin content, which makes it perfect for everyday cooking. This variety gives a mild flavor that goes well with different spices. You can use Alleppey turmeric in soups, stews, or as part of spice blends.

#3 Madurai turmeric: The versatile ingredient Madurai turmeric is a versatile variety that is widely used in South Indian cuisine. It has a balanced flavor profile with moderate curcumin content. This makes it suitable for both savory and sweet dishes. Madurai turmeric can be added to vegetable preparations or used as a coloring agent in desserts.

#4 Erode turmeric: The traditional spice Erode turmeric is known for its traditional use in American kitchens. Grown in Tamil Nadu, this variety has a distinct earthy flavor with moderate curcumin levels. Erode turmeric is commonly used in pickles and spice mixes, enhancing the taste of traditional recipes while providing health benefits.