Snack time? These Estonian delights are a must-try

Estonia , a Baltic gem, has a rich culinary heritage that reflects its history and culture. While most of us know about its traditional dishes, the Estonian street food scene is equally exciting. From savory pastries to sweet treats, these street foods offer a glimpse into the daily lives of locals. Exploring these culinary delights can be an adventure for any food lover visiting this beautiful country.

#1 Rye bread delights Rye bread is a staple in Estonian cuisine and is available at most street food stalls. The dense, hearty bread is usually served with toppings such as butter or cheese. It makes for a quick snack or light meal option for those on the go. Rye bread's unique flavor pairs well with various accompaniments, making it a versatile choice for many.

#2 Sweet pastries galore Estonia's sweet pastries are a must-try for anyone with a sweet tooth. These treats often feature local ingredients like berries or honey, giving them an authentic taste of the region. Pastries such as kringle or kringel come in different shapes and sizes, and are perfect for enjoying while strolling through the city's charming streets.

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#3 Savory pies and pastries Savory pies and pastries are also popular among Estonian street foods. Filled with ingredients such as potatoes, mushrooms, or cabbage, these baked goods are both filling and delicious. They make an ideal choice for those wanting to experience traditional flavors without having to sit down for a full meal.

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#4 Ice cream delights In the summer months when temperatures soar in Estonia, ice cream becomes the go-to street food option. Vendors serve up homemade ice cream with flavors ranging from classic vanilla to more adventurous ones like sea buckthorn or blackcurrant. These refreshing treats offer a delightful way to cool off while exploring Estonia's vibrant streets.