This mix of old-school cool and whimsical patterns creates a dreamy, artistic aesthetic.

Ethereal daydream with Florence Welch

By Anujj Trehaan 03:01 pm Nov 04, 202403:01 pm

What's the story Florence Welch, with her unique fashion sense and powerful voice as the lead vocalist of Florence and the Machine, has emerged as a style icon in recent years. Her ethereal and bohemian style not only enhances her music but also influences the fashion world. Read on to discover how to infuse some of Florence's magic into your wardrobe for a dash of whimsy and elegance.

Fabric choice

Embrace flowing fabrics

A cornerstone of Florence Welch's style is her love for billowy fabrics that create a sense of movement and grace. Think chiffon, silk, or tulle skirts and dresses that seem to float around the body. These fabrics can transform a basic outfit into a work of art, adding layers of texture and depth. Choosing pieces in soft pastels or vibrant jewel tones will further amplify this ethereal aesthetic.

Vintage flair

Incorporate vintage pieces

Florence has a knack for blending vintage pieces into her ensembles, creating that classic, almost ethereal aesthetic she's known for. Hit up your local thrift stores or scour vintage shops online - they're goldmines for those one-of-a-kind finds that'll inject some serious personality into your closet. Snag pieces from the '60s and '70s (think lace blouses, velvet jackets - the works) to channel that old-school cool with a romantic twist.

Sleeves drama

Statement sleeves are a must

One of the key elements in Florence's outfits is the use of dramatic sleeves. Be it bell-shaped, bishop-style, or balloon sleeves, they serve as instant statement-makers in any ensemble. By choosing tops or dresses with interesting sleeve designs, you can emulate a bit of Florence's unique style while still keeping it practical for everyday wear.

Pattern play

Play with prints and patterns

While solid colors certainly contribute to that ethereal feel, prints and patterns are your friends. Floral prints especially channel that Florence Welch vibe, transforming you into a walking daydream of a garden when paired with flowing fabrics. And don't be afraid to mix and match. Smaller prints with larger ones can create a visually interesting contrast while keeping that whimsical touch.

Shoes wisdom

Footwear: Comfort meets style

The key to nailing Florence Welch's look is picking the perfect shoes to complete your outfit. She loves comfy but cool options - think ankle boots or vintage-y sandals that match her boho vibes. Go for shoes with fun details like embroidery or metallic touches. They'll add a bit of extra personality to your look.