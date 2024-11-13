Summarize Simplifying... In short Create an ethereal half-up crown braid by starting with two small sections of hair from each side of your head, braiding them loosely towards the back.

Secure the braids with clear elastic bands or bobby pins, and add volume by gently pulling at the edges.

Ethereal half-up crown braids for long wavy hair

By Anujj Trehaan 02:16 pm Nov 13, 2024

What's the story Crafting a dreamy half-up crown braid for long wavy hair strikes the perfect balance between sophistication and playfulness. This enchanting hairstyle is perfect for infusing a touch of fairy-tale magic into your look, all without the need for professional tools or products. Follow the easy steps to turn your wavy tresses into a gorgeous crown-like braid, serving as the ideal accessory for any event.

Preparation

Preparing your hair

Before you begin your half-up crown braid, it's essential to prep your hair. If your hair is freshly washed, apply a light mousse to provide texture and hold. Those with straight hair who want waves can use a curling iron on low heat to create the base texture. Remember, the goal is to amplify your hair's natural wave, not transform it completely.

Braiding

Braiding technique

To start, take two small sections of hair from each side of your head near your temples. Begin braiding these sections toward the back of your head, incorporating more strands as you proceed to achieve a French braid effect. Keep the braids loose for an ethereal vibe, but secure enough to hold throughout the day.

Securing

Securing the braid

Once both braids meet at the back of your head, secure them with small clear elastic bands or bobby pins that match your hair color. For an even more whimsical look, gently pull at the edges of each braid to slightly loosen them. This technique, known as "pancaking," adds volume and softness to your crown braid, making it appear more ethereal.

Accessories

Adding accessories

While you should be cautious not to go overboard and overshadow the hairstyle itself, adding small floral clips or pearl pins can create an extra touch of whimsy to your ethereal half-up crown braid. Position them randomly along the braids or at the point of intersection at the back of your head for a tasteful yet captivating enhancement.

Finishing

Final touches

To make sure your heavenly half-up crown braid doesn't budge all day or night, finish off with a light-hold hairspray. This will tame any flyaways while still keeping the softness and movement that wavy hair textures are known for. Just don't go overboard - too much product can make your hairstyle feel heavy and take away from its natural beauty.