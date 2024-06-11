Next Article

Try this Ethiopian beetroot and potato stew recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:08 pm Jun 11, 2024

What's the story Originating from Ethiopia's vibrant culinary scene, the beetroot and potato stew is a vegetarian, eggless dish that blends beetroot's earthy flavors with potatoes' comforting texture. This visually striking stew is not only a feast for the eyes but also a nourishing meal reflecting Ethiopia's rich plant-based cooking tradition. Let's start cooking and bring a piece of Ethiopian culture to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this hearty stew, you will need two medium-sized beetroots (peeled and diced), three large potatoes (peeled and diced), one large onion (finely chopped), two cloves of garlic (minced), one teaspoon of ginger (minced), two tablespoons of olive oil, one teaspoon turmeric, half a teaspoon cumin, salt to taste, four cups vegetable broth, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing your vegetables

Begin by preparing your vegetables. Peel and dice both the beetroots and potatoes into small cubes to ensure they cook evenly. Finely chop one large onion, mince two cloves of garlic, and grate or mince about one teaspoon worth of fresh ginger. Having all your ingredients prepped before you start cooking will make the process smoother.

Step 2

Sauteing the base

Heat two tablespoons of olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Add the chopped onions, sauteing until they become translucent, about five minutes. Then, mix in minced garlic and ginger with the onions, stirring frequently for around one minute or until fragrant. This step is crucial for building a flavorful base for your stew.

Step 3

Adding spices and vegetables

Stir in one teaspoon of turmeric and half a teaspoon of cumin into the sauteed onions. Cook for a minute, allowing the spices to blend with the onions. Then, add the diced beetroots and potatoes to the pot, seasoning with salt to taste. Mix thoroughly, ensuring that the vegetables are evenly coated with the spice mixture, integrating all flavors well.

Step 4

Simmering the stew

Pour four cups of vegetable broth into the pot, ensuring it covers all vegetables. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to simmer uncovered for about 25-30 minutes. Stir occasionally. The aim is for the beetroots and potatoes to become tender but not mushy, achieving a perfect blend of flavors and textures during this cooking time.