Celebrating 50 years of Bhutan tourism: Roadshow in India

By Simran Jeet 11:55 am Jun 11, 202411:55 am

What's the story Bhutan commemorates 50 years of tourism with a special India Road Show from June 17-21, 2024. This event will highlight Bhutan as a top summer travel destination and aims to deepen its connections with India. The roadshow will travel through four major Indian cities—Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Ahmedabad—providing a unique opportunity for travel industry experts to network and explore business ventures.

Natural beauty

Bhutan: A rising summer haven for Indian tourists

Bhutan is becoming an increasingly popular summer vacation destination for Indian tourists. Bhutan's breathtaking natural beauty, spiritual atmosphere, and rich cultural heritage continue to captivate Indian travelers. Focusing on sustainable tourism, Bhutan preserves its natural and cultural heritage, ensuring visitors have a unique and authentic experience. According to ETTravelWorld, about 19,212 Indian visitors explored Bhutan in May 2024, a 100% increase from April.

Networking

Exploring new horizons

The India Road Show offers a dynamic experience for travel industry professionals, timed to coincide with the upcoming peak holiday season in India. This event provides a platform for networking and exploring business opportunities. The roadshow aims to foster collaboration and growth within the travel sector, catering to segments such as corporate, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions), luxury, and leisure.

Expansion

Fostering growth and new partnership opportunities

The roadshow also create new opportunities for partnerships and expansion within the travel industry. Approximately 20 Bhutanese exhibitors, including tour operators, hotels, and airlines, will participate in the road show, presenting special offers, packages, and promotions. Each event will highlight traditional Bhutanese cultural elements and feature exciting lucky draws, offering return flight tickets to Bhutan as prizes.

Encouragement

Bhutan tourism chief extends invitation

Carissa Nimah, the Chief Marketing Officer for Bhutan Tourism, expressed enthusiasm about showcasing Bhutan's unique blend of nature, culture, and spirituality to Indian audiences through the upcoming roadshow. She extended an invitation to travel trade professionals to participate in the prestigious event, where they can connect with leading industry buyers. She looks forward to introducing Indian travelers to Bhutan.