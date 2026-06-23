Chaga mushrooms are loaded with antioxidants

What is chaga mushroom tea?

By Simran Jeet 03:08 pm Jun 23, 202603:08 pm

What's the story

Ethiopian chaga mushroom tea is gaining popularity for its potential health benefits. The tea is made from the chaga fungus, which grows on birch trees, and is known for its antioxidant properties. Traditionally used in various cultures, this tea is now being explored for its health benefits beyond the conventional. Here are some insights into the potential advantages of consuming Ethiopian chaga mushroom tea.