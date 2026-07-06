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What is scroll art? Why is it trending in decor?

By Simran Jeet 12:14 pm Jul 06, 202612:14 pm

What's the story

Ethiopian scroll art, with its rich history and vibrant colors, is becoming a popular choice for modern home decor. This traditional art form, which dates back centuries, features intricate designs and symbolic imagery that tell stories of culture and heritage. As more people look for unique ways to decorate their homes, Ethiopian scroll art offers a captivating blend of tradition and contemporary appeal. Here are some insights into how this timeless art can enhance your living space.