Snack time? These split pea dishes will bowl you over

Ethiopian cuisine is known for its unique flavors and ingredients, and split peas are no different. These legumes are a staple in many Ethiopian dishes, providing a hearty base for snacks and meals alike. Split peas are versatile and nutritious, making them an essential part of the diet. Here are five Ethiopian snacks that highlight the delicious potential of split peas.

Snack 1 Spicy split pea fritters Spicy split pea fritters are a popular street food in Ethiopia. Made from ground split peas mixed with spices like cumin and coriander, these fritters are deep-fried to a crispy texture. They are usually served with a tangy dipping sauce, adding an extra layer of flavor. The combination of spices gives these fritters a distinctive taste that is both savory and slightly spicy.

Snack 2 Split pea stew with vegetables Split pea stew with vegetables is a comforting dish that combines the earthy flavor of split peas with fresh vegetables like carrots and potatoes. The stew is slow-cooked to allow the flavors to meld together, resulting in a rich and hearty meal. This dish is often enjoyed as a light snack or paired with injera, traditional Ethiopian flatbread.

Snack 3 Roasted split pea snacks Roasted split pea snacks are simple yet satisfying treats made by roasting whole split peas until they become crunchy. These snacks can be seasoned with salt or spices for added flavor and make for an excellent on-the-go option or an accompaniment to other dishes.

Snack 4 Split pea salad with herbs A refreshing split pea salad combines cooked split peas tossed with fresh herbs like parsley and mint. This dish often includes diced tomatoes and cucumbers for added texture and freshness. The light dressing enhances the natural flavors without overpowering them, making it an ideal choice for those seeking something healthy yet flavorful.