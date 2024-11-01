Etiquette for attending open mic nights
Open mic nights are a fantastic way to experience the local talent in your community, whether it's through poetry, music, or comedy. These events serve as a platform for artists to showcase their abilities. However, as an audience member, knowing the right etiquette can make a huge difference in the experience for everyone involved. This guide details the crucial do's and don'ts to remember when attending these events.
Arrive early and stay late
Showing up early at an open mic night means you get a good seat, and early performers get the respect they deserve. Sticking around till the end ensures that even the closing acts (who are often more established) receive the same appreciation for their hard work. It's the decent thing to do, and it fosters that sense of community that makes these nights special.
Keep your phone on silent
In venues where artists perform, a ringing phone can shatter the magic. Keep your phone on silent to avoid disrupting the flow. If you need to take a call or respond to a message, it's best to step outside. This way, you're preserving the performance's atmosphere and showing respect to both the artists and your fellow attendees. Everyone gets to enjoy the show!
Applaud every performance
Clapping after every performance is mandatory, it is an acknowledgment of the courage and effort it takes to be vulnerable in front of others. This applause creates an environment of support and positivity, fostering creativity and expression. It cultivates a community where every artist feels valued and appreciated for their contribution.
Respect the performers' space
While you may want to get closer to the stage for that perfect shot or video, remember that the stage is the performers' sacred space. Don't obstruct others' views or disrupt artists by moving around during their performance. If photography is permitted, capture memories discreetly from your seat without using flash.
Order quietly
Make sure to order food in a hushed manner so as not to interfere with the performances. Whisper and keep conversations to a minimum during the acts. Louder orders and discussions should be reserved for breaks or intermissions. This etiquette helps preserve the atmosphere of the performance, ensuring everyone can appreciate the talent on display without interruptions.