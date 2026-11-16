Skip the crowds: Best hidden gems to visit in Europe
What's the story
Europe is dotted with cities that are yet to be discovered by most travelers. These hidden gems offer a unique blend of culture, history, and natural beauty, without the throngs of tourists. From quaint streets to stunning architecture, these cities promise an authentic European experience. Here are some of the most underrated cities in Europe that deserve a spot on your travel itinerary.
#1
Explore the charm of Ghent
Ghent, a Belgian city, is famous for its medieval architecture and vibrant cultural scene.
The city has a number of historic sites, including the Gravensteen Castle and St. Bavo's Cathedral.
You can stroll along the canals or visit one of the many museums that showcase local art and history.
Ghent's lively atmosphere is complemented by its numerous festivals throughout the year.
#2
Discover the beauty of Porto
Porto, Portugal's second-largest city, is famous for its colorful buildings and scenic river views.
The city is known for its port wine production, which you can sample at one of the many wine cellars along the Douro River.
Porto also has beautiful architecture, like the Livraria Lello bookstore and Clerigos Tower.
Its cobblestone streets make for a delightful exploration on foot.
#3
Experience the history of Lviv
Lviv in Ukraine is a city steeped in history, with its well-preserved medieval center.
The UNESCO World Heritage Site is lined with stunning architecture from different eras, be it Gothic or Baroque.
Lviv is also famous for its coffee culture and lively arts scene, with numerous theaters and galleries dotting the cityscape.
#4
Unwind in Ljubljana's green spaces
Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana, is famous for its green spaces and relaxed vibe.
The city has a beautiful old town with colorful buildings around cobbled streets by the Ljubljanica River.
You can explore Tivoli Park, or take a boat ride on the river to see Ljubljana's sights from another angle.
The city's commitment to sustainability makes it an even more attractive place to visit.
#5
Enjoy the tranquility of Tbilisi
Tbilisi, Georgia's capital, is a city of contrasts. It has a mix of ancient history and modernity, with a stunning backdrop of the Caucasus Mountains.
Tbilisi's Old Town has narrow streets lined with colorful houses and ornate balconies.
The sulfur baths, a traditional part of Georgian culture, add to the city's charm. They offer a unique experience to visitors looking for relaxation and rejuvenation.