Samosas are a classic Indian snack that goes with any teatime

5 perfect Indian snacks for your evening tea

By Vinita Jain 03:23 pm Jun 11, 202603:23 pm

What's the story

Evening tea is a cherished ritual in many Indian households, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and conversation. Accompanying this daily tradition with the right snacks can elevate the experience, making it even more enjoyable. From savory to sweet, Indian snacks offer a diverse range of flavors and textures that complement the warmth of tea. Here are five delightful Indian snacks that pair perfectly with evening tea, each bringing its unique taste to your cup.