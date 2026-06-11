5 perfect Indian snacks for your evening tea
What's the story
Evening tea is a cherished ritual in many Indian households, offering a perfect blend of relaxation and conversation. Accompanying this daily tradition with the right snacks can elevate the experience, making it even more enjoyable. From savory to sweet, Indian snacks offer a diverse range of flavors and textures that complement the warmth of tea. Here are five delightful Indian snacks that pair perfectly with evening tea, each bringing its unique taste to your cup.
Snack 1
Masala peanuts: A crunchy delight
Masala peanuts are a spicy and crunchy snack that goes well with evening tea. Peanuts coated with a spicy mix of chickpea flour, turmeric, chili powder, and other spices are deep-fried to perfection. The spicy kick of masala peanuts goes perfectly with the mildness of tea, giving you a delightful contrast of flavors. They are also easy to make at home and can be stored for days.
Snack 2
Samosas: A classic favorite
Samosas are a classic Indian snack that goes with any teatime. These triangular pastries are stuffed with spiced potatoes, peas, or lentils, and deep-fried till golden brown. The flaky crust and savory filling make samosas an irresistible choice for anyone looking for something hearty with their cup of tea. They can be served with mint chutney or tamarind sauce for an added flavor.
Snack 3
Khakra: A healthy choice
Khakra is a thin, crispy flatbread made from whole wheat flour and spices like fenugreek leaves or sesame seeds. It is roasted to perfection and is a healthier alternative to fried snacks. Khakra comes in different flavors and can be enjoyed plain or with yogurt dips. Its mild taste makes it an ideal companion for light teas.
Snack 4
Pakoras: A rainy day favorite
Pakoras are another beloved snack during monsoon evenings, when hot tea is savored indoors. These fritters are made by dipping vegetables such as potatoes, onions, or spinach in a seasoned chickpea flour batter before frying them till crispy and golden brown. Pakoras absorb less oil than other fried items, making them a healthier option while still being deliciously satisfying.
Snack 5
Biscuit: Sweet crunch
Biscuits provide the perfect sweet crunch to your evening tea, without overpowering its delicate flavors. From butter biscuits to cream-filled ones, there are so many options available across India. Each biscuit type has its own distinct taste profile, which goes beautifully with different kinds of teas, whether black, green, or herbal blends.