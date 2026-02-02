Do evening walks help with weight loss?

Evening walks are often touted as a surefire way to lose weight, but that isn't always the case. Many of us believe that walking at a particular time of the day can magically burn calories and help us shed those extra pounds. However, the truth is more complicated than that. Here, we debunk some myths about evening walks and weight loss , and give you insights into what really matters.

Myth 1 Timing doesn't matter One common myth is that the timing of your walk is what matters. In reality, the total amount of physical activity and the intensity of the exercise are what matter. Whether you walk in the morning or evening, if you maintain a consistent routine and push yourself, you will see results. It's the regularity and effort that count, not when you do it.

Myth 2 Calories burned vs weight loss Another misconception is that burning calories during a walk will automatically lead to weight loss. While burning calories is important, it has to be balanced with your diet to see a difference in weight. If you consume more calories than you burn, you won't lose weight even if you walk every evening. Monitoring your diet along with exercise is key.

Advertisement

Myth 3 Walking speed matters more than time Many believe that walking for a longer time guarantees more weight loss. However, the speed at which you walk plays a bigger role in how many calories you burn. A brisk walk can burn more calories than a leisurely stroll for the same amount of time. So, focus on increasing your pace instead of just extending your walking duration.

Advertisement

Myth 4 Consistency over variety Some think varying their walking route or style will help them lose weight faster. While variety can keep things interesting, consistency in your routine is more important for long-term benefits. Sticking to regular evening walks with a steady pace can yield better results than constantly changing routes without maintaining regularity.