Exotic flavors unleashed with tantalizing turmeric

By Anujj Trehaan 01:56 pm Nov 11, 2024

What's the story Turmeric, with its rich yellow hue and unique flavor, holds a special place in many global cuisines. Plus, it's healthy! This article features five dishes that let turmeric shine, infusing meals with a taste of the exotic. From fragrant golden rice to creamy spiced hummus, each recipe harnesses the power of turmeric to transform everyday meals into memorable culinary adventures.

Flavor base

Golden turmeric rice

To prepare golden turmeric rice, start by sauteing onions and garlic in olive oil until they become translucent. Next, add in one cup of rice, two cups of vegetable broth, and a teaspoon of ground turmeric. Bring everything to a simmer and cook until the rice is tender. This dish pairs well as a side but can also serve as a standalone meal with some extra veggies thrown in.

Comfort bowl

Turmeric and coconut soup

To make a comforting turmeric and coconut soup, start by sauteing ginger, garlic, and onions in coconut oil. Add chopped carrots, potatoes, and bell peppers along with a tablespoon of turmeric powder. Stir in four cups of vegetable broth and a can of coconut milk. Let it simmer until vegetables are tender. Blend the mixture until smooth for a creamy texture.

Warm sip

Turmeric tea latte

A turmeric tea latte is a perfect way to start your day with a warm and healthy drink. Simply combine two cups of almond milk, one teaspoon of ground turmeric, half a teaspoon each of cinnamon and ginger powder, and a tablespoon of honey for sweetness in a saucepan over medium heat. Whisk until frothy and heated through for a comforting beverage any time of day. Enjoy!

Dip delight

Spiced turmeric hummus

Take your snack time to the next level with spiced turmeric hummus. In a food processor, blend one can of drained chickpeas with two tablespoons each of tahini paste and olive oil, juice from half a lemon, two cloves garlic minced finely, and one teaspoon ground turmeric until smooth. Season with salt to taste. Serve this vibrant dip with fresh vegetables or pita chips for a delicious treat.

Veggie Twist

Turmeric roasted cauliflower

Take cauliflower to the next level by roasting it with turmeric. Heat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Chop one head of cauliflower into florets and toss with olive oil, one teaspoon ground turmeric, half a teaspoon of paprika, and salt to taste. Spread on a baking sheet and roast for 25 minutes until golden with crispy edges. Perfect as a side or salad topping for crunch and flavor.