In brief Simplifying... In brief Experience the magic of cherry blossom season in Hirosaki, Japan.

Wander through Hirosaki Park, home to over 2,500 cherry trees, and enjoy a tranquil boat ride under the blossoms along the castle's moat.

As night falls, the park transforms with lantern-lit trees, and local food stalls offer a taste of traditional Japanese snacks.

Experience cherry blossoms in Hirosaki, Japan

By Anujj Trehaan 02:18 pm Jun 14, 202402:18 pm

What's the story Each spring, Hirosaki, Japan, transforms into a cherry blossom paradise. Hosting one of the country's most stunning festivals, it attracts global visitors to its over 2,500 blooming trees. These trees adorn parks and castles in vibrant pinks and whites. Occurring from late April to early May, the festival blends spectacular natural beauty with rich cultural experiences.

Sakura stroll

Walk among blooming sakura

Walking through Hirosaki Park is the prime way to see its cherry blossoms. This park, encircling Hirosaki Castle, boasts over 2,500 cherry trees in various types. Visitors can stroll through tree tunnels, ideal for photography or reflection. The stunning contrast of the ancient castle with the soft blooms offers a magical experience, akin to entering a different realm.

River boating

Boat ride under cherry blossom canopy

For a unique perspective on Hirosaki's cherry blossoms, embark on a boat ride along the moat that surrounds Hirosaki Castle. These small boats, propelled manually by paddles, allow for a tranquil journey beneath the cascading branches of sakura. This experience offers not only stunning views but also the serenity of gliding on water, enveloped by the breathtaking beauty of nature's display.

Evening glow

Nighttime sakura illumination

As evening falls, Hirosaki Park transforms with hundreds of lanterns lighting up the cherry blossom trees. This illumination event allows visitors to enjoy the sakura in a new light—literally. The glowing lanterns against the night sky create an enchanting atmosphere that is both romantic and serene. It's an ideal way to end a day spent exploring Hirosaki's natural splendor.

Culinary adventure

Savor local delicacies at food stalls

No visit during cherry blossom season would be complete without sampling local snacks from food stalls around Hirosaki Park. Vendors offer a variety of treats, including rice cakes wrapped in sakura leaves, sweet bean paste desserts shaped like flowers, and refreshing shaved ice flavored with local fruits. These snacks not only provide sustenance but also an opportunity to engage with local culture through taste.