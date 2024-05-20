Next Article

A totally unmissable attraction in Puerto Rico

Head over to Vieques, Puerto Rico's bioluminescent bay

By Anujj Trehaan 11:58 am May 20, 202411:58 am

What's the story Vieques, a small island off the mainland of Puerto Rico, is home to one of the most spectacular natural phenomena in the world: a bioluminescent bay. This bay, known as Mosquito Bay, lights up at night due to millions of dinoflagellates - tiny microorganisms that emit a blue-green light when disturbed. This natural wonder offers visitors an unforgettable experience under the stars.

Kayaking

Kayak under starlit skies

One of the best ways to experience the bioluminescence is by kayaking through Mosquito Bay at night. As you paddle through the waters, every stroke illuminates a glowing trail behind you. Tours are available that guide visitors safely through this magical experience, ensuring minimal disturbance to the ecosystem while providing an up-close look at this natural marvel.

Swimming

Swim in glowing waters

For a truly immersive experience, consider swimming in Mosquito Bay. Immerse yourself in the warm waters and be enveloped by an ethereal blue-green glow, akin to floating in a star-filled galaxy. It is crucial to have a guide accompany you to ensure both personal safety and the protection of this fragile ecosystem, making your swim not only memorable but also responsible.

Photography tips

Capture the light without a camera

Capturing the bay's bioluminescence with a camera can be tough due to its subtle light and motion. However, guides offer advice on the best camera settings for those keen to try. They also suggest that sometimes, the most rewarding way to remember the bay's beauty is to simply experience it without the lens, fully absorbing the moment with your own eyes.

Best time to go

Plan your visit wisely

Mosquito Bay's glow is a year-round phenomenon, yet it reaches its peak on nights without moonlight. To witness the most intense bioluminescence, schedule your visit to coincide with the new moon. Booking your tour early is advisable, as spots tend to fill up fast, particularly during the high season from December through March when visitor numbers are at their highest.