In short Simplifying... In short Saariselka, Finland is a must-visit for its stunning northern lights, best viewed from late September to early April.

It's a hub of Sami culture, offering insights into their traditions through reindeer farms and museums.

The region is a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts, with activities like skiing, snowshoeing, and hiking in the Arctic landscape.

After a day of adventure, unwind in a traditional Finnish sauna, a key part of local wellness culture. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Calling all travelers!

Experience the magic of Saariselka, Finland: A northern lights haven

By Anujj Trehaan 03:17 pm Jul 25, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Saariselka, situated in the heart of Finnish Lapland, is a prime destination for those eager to experience the northern lights. This quaint village offers a perfect mix of pristine wilderness and comfortable lodging, making it an ideal spot for both adventure seekers and nature lovers. Learn how to make the most of your visit to this captivating location.

Aurora hunting

Chase the aurora borealis

One cannot visit Saariselka without attempting to see the northern lights. The best time to catch this celestial dance is from late September to early April. Visitors can venture into the dark, clear nights either on foot or by joining guided tours that take you away from light pollution. Patience is key, as aurora displays are unpredictable but utterly rewarding.

Cultural immersion

Embrace Sami culture

The region around Saariselka is rich in Sami culture, the indigenous people of Lapland. Visitors can engage with their ancient traditions by visiting a local reindeer farm to learn about reindeer herding and enjoy a sleigh ride. Museums and cultural centers in nearby towns also offer insights into Sami history, art and way of life, enriching the cultural experience.

Outdoor adventures

Explore Arctic nature

Saariselka's landscape is a year-round playground for those who love the outdoors. In the winter, you can enjoy cross-country skiing on well-maintained trails or snowshoeing through peaceful forests. When summer arrives, the area offers hiking in Urho Kekkonen National Park, showcasing breathtaking Arctic scenery. It's important to wear season-appropriate clothing to fully enjoy these activities and the natural beauty of the region.

Sauna & Wellness

Relax in Finnish style

After adventurous days under the Arctic sky, a traditional Finnish sauna is unbeatable. Saariselka's accommodations often include private or communal saunas for relaxation. This practice is more than warmth; it's a core part of Finnish culture, enhancing well-being. This guide helps travelers enjoy Saariselka's natural beauty, cultural richness and outdoor activities, ensuring a comfortable stay in the Arctic Circle.