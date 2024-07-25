In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai-Indian fusion curry by sautéing onions, garlic, and ginger in vegetable oil, then adding sliced bell pepper, carrots, and green beans.

Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice or naan for a delightful fusion feast.

Try this fusion Thai-Indian coconut curry recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:13 pm Jul 25, 202403:13 pm

What's the story This dish is a unique blend of Thai and Indian cuisines, celebrating the rich flavors of both cultures. The fusion of coconut milk with traditional Indian spices creates a creamy, aromatic curry that's comforting and exotic. Originating from culinary experiments, this vegetarian and eggless dish is popular for its versatility and ease of preparation. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this fusion curry, you'll need one tablespoon of vegetable oil, one large onion finely chopped, two cloves garlic minced, one tablespoon ginger grated, one red bell pepper sliced, two carrots sliced, 200 grams green beans trimmed and halved, 400 milliliters can coconut milk, two tablespoons tomato paste, one tablespoon curry powder, one-half teaspoon turmeric powder, salt to taste, and fresh cilantro for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables

Start by washing all vegetables under running water. Peel and finely chop the onion. Mince the garlic cloves and grate the ginger. Slice the red bell pepper and carrots into thin strips or rounds, based on preference. Trim the ends from the green beans and cut them in half. This step ensures that all ingredients are prepped and ready for seamless cooking.

Step 2

Sauteing aromatics

Heat a tablespoon of vegetable oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add the chopped onions to the pan and saute until they turn translucent—about three minutes. Then add minced garlic and grated ginger to the pan; continue sauteing for another two minutes until fragrant but not browned. This process builds a flavor base that's essential for our fusion curry.

Step 3

Adding vegetables & spices

To your sauteed aromatics add sliced red bell pepper and carrots along with halved green beans. Stir well to combine them with the onion mixture. Now sprinkle in curry powder along with turmeric powder over the vegetables; stir well ensuring the vegetables are evenly coated with spices—cook for about five minutes on medium heat allowing spices to release their flavors.

Step 4

Simmering with coconut milk

Pour coconut milk and tomato paste into the pan, stirring until smooth. Season with salt. Let it simmer, then reduce heat. Cook uncovered for 10 minutes, or until vegetables are tender yet crisp. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking. Garnish with cilantro and serve with rice or naan for a true fusion experience. Enjoy this cultural blend at your table.