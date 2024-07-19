In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Mediterranean delight with stuffed zucchini boats.

This dish, brimming with nutritious ingredients, brings a taste of the Mediterranean to your table.

By Anujj Trehaan 06:57 pm Jul 19, 202406:57 pm

What's the story Mediterranean stuffed zucchini boats are a delightful vegetarian and eggless dish that brings the essence of the Mediterranean diet right to your table. Originating from the coastal regions, this dish is celebrated for its health benefits, vibrant flavors, and simplicity. It's a perfect example of how vegetables can be the star of a meal. With fresh ingredients and aromatic herbs, let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this dish, you will need four medium zucchinis, one cup of cooked quinoa, one cup cherry tomatoes (halved), one-half cup of crumbled feta cheese (use vegan feta for a vegan version), one-fourth cup of black olives (sliced), two tablespoons of fresh parsley (chopped), two tablespoons olive oil, one teaspoon garlic powder, and salt and pepper to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the zucchini boats

Start by preheating your oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Cut the zucchinis in half lengthwise and scoop out the seeds with a spoon to create a hollow space in each half. Brush each zucchini boat with olive oil and sprinkle them with salt, pepper, and garlic powder. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.

Step 2

Bake zucchini boats

Bake the zucchini boats in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for about 20 minutes, until tender but still retaining their shape. This step is crucial as it softens the zucchinis, making them ready for stuffing with the flavorful filling. It ensures the zucchinis are perfectly prepped for filling, allowing the flavors to meld beautifully in the next phase.

Step 3

Prepare quinoa filling

While the zucchinis bake, prepare the quinoa filling. In a large bowl, mix cooked quinoa, halved cherry tomatoes, sliced black olives and chopped parsley. Include crumbled feta cheese or its vegan alternative. Drizzle with olive oil and season to taste. This mixture will serve as the flavorful stuffing for your zucchini boats, blending all the ingredients harmoniously.

Step 4

Stuffing and final baking

After baking the zucchinis until tender, keep the oven on. Evenly distribute the quinoa mixture into each zucchini boat, ensuring they're well-filled. Place them back in the oven for 10 more minutes, allowing the flavors to integrate fully. This dish is a flavorful and nutritious choice, ideal as a main or side dish, offering a taste of Mediterranean cuisine at home.