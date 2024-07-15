In short Simplifying... In short This German vegan potato salad recipe is a health enthusiast's delight.

Health freaks will love this German vegan potato salad recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 10:43 am Jul 15, 202410:43 am

What's the story The German potato salad, traditionally celebrated for its tangy and warm dressing, is given a vegan twist in this guide. Originating from Germany, this dish is a favorite at various gatherings, boasting numerous regional variations. Unlike the mayonnaise-rich versions common elsewhere, the German variant employs a vinegar-based dressing. Adopting a vegan approach makes it more inclusive. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather one kilogram of small potatoes, three tablespoons of olive oil, one finely chopped small red onion, two teaspoons of mustard (Dijon preferred), three tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, one tablespoon of maple syrup or agave nectar for sweetness, and salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with fresh parsley. Optionally, you can add capers or sliced cucumbers for extra crunch.

Step 1

Prepare the potatoes

Wash the potatoes thoroughly under running water. Then, place them in a large pot of water and bring to a boil over high heat. Once boiling, reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer until tender when pierced with a fork, about 15 to 20 minutes depending on size. Drain and let them cool slightly before slicing into halves or quarters based on their size.

Step 2

Create the dressing

While the potatoes are cooking, start preparing your dressing. In a small mixing bowl, combine olive oil, finely chopped red onion, mustard, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup (or agave nectar), and season with salt and pepper. Whisk everything together until it's well blended. Aim for a dressing that strikes a perfect balance between tangy and sweet, with a distinct sharpness from the mustard.

Step 3

Combine potatoes with dressing

Once the potatoes have cooled sufficiently to be handled yet remain warm, which aids in better flavor absorption, transfer them into a large mixing bowl. At this point, drizzle your freshly prepared dressing over the still-warm potatoes. Gently mix everything together, ensuring that each piece of potato is evenly coated with the dressing. This step is crucial for flavor distribution.

Step 4

Final touches and serving

Before serving, garnish your German vegan potato salad with fresh parsley, and if desired, add capers or sliced cucumbers; mix gently to combine. This dish is versatile, perfect for various occasions as it can be served warm or at room temperature. It's a flavorful, eggless option suitable for vegans and all guests at gatherings or for meal prep.