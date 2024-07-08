In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful Vietnamese mango salad with a few simple steps.

This salad is a perfect blend of textures and flavors, making it a joy to eat.

Vietnam on your plate: Check out this mango salad recipe

07:08 pm Jul 08, 2024

What's the story Originating from Vietnam's lush landscapes, the Vietnamese mango salad is a testament to the country's rich culinary heritage. This dish combines the sweetness of ripe mangoes with a tangy dressing and crunchy vegetables, offering a refreshing and healthy choice for vegetarians and those avoiding eggs. It embodies a vibrant celebration of flavors, enjoyed for generations. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this delightful salad, you need one large ripe mango (peeled, thinly sliced), one medium carrot (julienned), one small cucumber (julienned), half a red bell pepper (thinly sliced), a quarter cup of fresh cilantro leaves, and two tablespoons of crushed peanuts. For the dressing: mix three tablespoons of lime juice, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of sugar, and one minced garlic clove.

Step 1

Preparing the dressing

Begin by preparing the dressing which will coat our salad with its distinctive flavor. In a small bowl, whisk together three tablespoons of lime juice, two tablespoons of soy sauce, one tablespoon of sugar, and one minced garlic clove until the sugar dissolves completely. This mixture should have a balance between tangy, sweet, and savory—adjust according to taste.

Step 2

Mixing vegetables and mango

In a large mixing bowl, start by combining your prepared ingredients. Add in the thinly sliced mangoes, followed by the julienned carrots and cucumber slices. Next, incorporate half of a red bell pepper that has been thinly sliced, introducing an added crunch. The variety in texture from these components is what gives this salad its delightful mouthfeel, making it a joy to eat.

Step 3

Adding herbs and dressing

To this mix, add about a quarter cup of fresh cilantro leaves; their freshness significantly elevates the overall taste. Then, pour your previously prepared dressing over the mix, ensuring all pieces are well-coated. This dressing acts as both a flavor enhancer and a marinade, making each bite an explosion of flavors. The cilantro and dressing together uplift the salad's taste profile remarkably.

Step 4

Garnishing before serving

Just before serving, take two tablespoons of crushed peanuts and sprinkle them over your salad. This adds an extra layer of crunchiness that perfectly complements the softer textures found within the dish. The peanuts not only enhance the taste but also introduce a delightful element of surprise with every bite, making the eating experience more enjoyable and memorable for everyone.