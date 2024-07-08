In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up plant-based baozi in four easy steps: prepare a dough of flour and yeast, let it rise, then craft a savory filling of sautéed mushrooms, carrots, ginger, and garlic.

Cook plant-based baozi in 4 simple steps

By Anujj Trehaan 03:50 pm Jul 08, 202403:50 pm

What's the story Baozi, a traditional Chinese steamed bun, has been a staple in Asian cuisine for centuries. Originating from the Eastern Zhou dynasty, these fluffy buns have evolved into various forms, including vegetarian options that cater to a wide range of dietary preferences. Today, we're diving into an innovative plant-based version of this beloved dish that's not only eggless but packed with flavor. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you'll need two cups of all-purpose flour and one teaspoon of instant yeast for the dough. For the filling, have ready one cup of finely chopped mushrooms, half a cup of shredded carrots, one tablespoon soy sauce for depth, and one teaspoon each of minced ginger and garlic. Also gather two tablespoons of vegetable oil and salt to taste.

Step 1

Preparing the dough

In a large mixing bowl, combine two cups of all-purpose flour with one teaspoon of instant yeast. Gradually add warm water while stirring until a soft dough forms. Knead the dough on a floured surface until smooth and elastic—about 10 minutes. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rise in a warm place until doubled in size; this should take about an hour.

Step 2

Crafting the filling

While your dough is rising, heat two tablespoons of vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Add minced ginger and garlic to the pan and saute until fragrant—about two minutes. Then add finely chopped mushrooms and shredded carrots into the pan along with one tablespoon soy sauce; cook until tender—approximately five minutes. Season with salt to taste then set aside to cool.

Step 3

Shaping your baozi

Once your dough has doubled, punch it down gently and divide it into 12 equal portions. Roll each portion into a ball, then flatten each into a disc about four inches across using hands or a rolling pin. Place two tablespoons of filling in the center of each disc. Gather the edges around the filling, pinching them together at the top to seal securely.

Step 4

Steaming your buns

Prepare your steamer by bringing water to a boil over high heat then reduce to medium-low heat ensuring steam is consistent but not too vigorous. Arrange buns on parchment paper within steamer trays leaving space between them as they will expand during the cooking process; steam for about 15 minutes or until buns are puffed up and cooked through.