Gaze at Jasper, Canada's enchanting dark skies

What's the story Jasper, Canada, is not just another scenic town. It's a gateway to celestial wonders, especially known for its Dark Skies Festival. This annual event celebrates the pristine night sky of Jasper National Park, a designated dark sky preserve. Visitors from around the globe gather here to marvel at the stars, planets and galaxies unobstructed by light pollution.

Stargazing extravaganza

The heart of the Dark Skies Festival in Jasper is its stargazing parties. Held at various locations within the park, these gatherings offer telescopes for public use and experts to guide your celestial exploration. Imagine spotting Saturn's rings or the craters on the moon with your own eyes. These parties are family-friendly and a perfect opportunity to connect with the cosmos.

Engaging workshops and talks

The Dark Skies Festival in Jasper doesn't just offer stargazing; it also includes workshops and talks led by astronomers and space scientists. These educational sessions span a variety of topics, from techniques for photographing the night sky to the fascinating mythology behind the constellations. This provides a wonderful opportunity for attendees to expand their understanding of the universe in an engaging and interactive environment.

Guided night walks

To fully immerse yourself in the enchanting dark skies of Jasper, consider joining one of the guided night walks. These walks, led by knowledgeable guides, take participants through Jasper National Park under a beautifully starlit sky. The experience is not solely focused on astronomy; it also provides insights into nocturnal wildlife and how various species adapt and thrive in the darkness.

Culinary delights under the stars

At the festival, visitors enjoy unique dining experiences under the stars. Specially prepared meals are served at outdoor venues, blending great food with the night sky's beauty. This combination creates an unforgettable evening, highlighting the festival's charm. Enjoying a meal while gazing at the stars offers a memorable way to experience Jasper's dark skies, making it a standout feature of the event.